2020 presidential election

Election 2020: Wisconsin braces for Election Day, Trump plans final rally in Kenosha

By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin is bracing for an Election Day unlike any other, with record numbers of votes recorded before polls opened on Tuesday and President Donald Trump planning one last campaign stop as he tries to duplicate his 2016 victory.

Voters said Monday they were nervous not only about Election Day, but about what happens next. Polls have consistently shown Democrat Joe Biden ahead in the state that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

RELATED: Trump rally in Kenosha among final stops in president's 2020 election campaign

Nearly 1.9 million Wisconsin voters cast their ballots, either by mail or in person, as of Monday morning, fueled by concerns about the coronavirus. That is nearly 42% of the voting age population and 51% of all registered voters.

On the eve of the election, the U.S. is at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country, and a reckoning over race. Both campaigns insist they have a pathway to victory, though Biden's options for picking up the required 270 Electoral College votes are more plentiful. Trump is banking on a surge of enthusiasm from his most loyal supporters in addition to potential legal maneuvers.

RELATED: When will we know the winner of the 2020 presidential election? These are the 3 likely scenarios

Trump was spending the final day sprinting through five rallies, from North Carolina to Wisconsin. Beyond Ohio, Biden was devoting most of his time to Pennsylvania, where a win would leave Trump with an exceedingly narrow path.

More than 93 million votes have already been cast, through early voting or mail-in ballots, which could lead to delays in tabulation. Trump has spent months claiming without evidence that the votes would be ripe for fraud while refusing to guarantee that he would honor the election result.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswisconsinvotingvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldcampaignpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Trump, Biden stop in key states as 2020 campaigns near end
Trump Kenosha rally among final stops in campaign
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race ahead of Election Day
Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: IL reports 6,222 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in Kenosha, WI court
29 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago Halloween weekend violence
Final day of early voting is here
Trump Kenosha rally among final stops in campaign
Man, 73, critically injured in Hyde Park hit-and-run
Show More
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
Dolton police shooting caught on video; teen's mom demands transparency
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
Parents, children escape Lansing apartment fire through window
6 arrested in citywide paintball shootings released without charges: police
More TOP STORIES News