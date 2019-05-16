Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus

WILLOWICK, Ohio -- Newly released video shows the terrifying moments from inside the school bus when a teen driver failed to stop for kids crossing the street on Monday.
In the video, the bus driver is seen repeatedly honking the horn, urging the driver to stop. Then a car passes the school bus with several children outside of the bus.
Police say 18-year-old Daila La'Shay Wilson turned herself in after leaving the scene.
Police say Wilson admitted that she hit the two children, panicked and fled. She was brought into the Willowick Police station of her own accord with her attorney and her mother. She told police that she had received a call from work and was in a hurry when the incident occurred.
"She thought the kids were done crossing and a couple other kids appeared out of nowhere," said Chief Brian Turner. "She realized she hit them. She basically panicked, got scared and she decided to take off."
Wilson was charged with misdemeanor charges of failing to stop after an accident, driving left of center, passing a stopped school bus and reckless operation.
"Instead of me talking to you with him on my lap right now, I could be planning funeral arrangements," said one of the student's mother Dawn Shandle.
Her son Mason recalled the moment he was hit.
"I flew up in the air and landed in the grass. I couldn't get up from there," recalled 7-year-old Mason.
Mason went home Monday night after being treated at the hospital.
"This is a serious crime in my eyes. She could have killed my baby," said Shandle. "I want an apology. I mean she could at least do that."
Another child was also hit by the driver. According to WEWS, he is also OK.
