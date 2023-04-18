WATCH LIVE

Van hits, kills pedestrian trying to get goose out of road in Kane County, police say

Pedestrian hit ID'd as Rateb Arqan, 59, of West Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 6:14PM
There was an Elgin crash Tuesday morning. A van hit a pedestrian who was trying to get a goose out of the road on St. Charles St.

UNINCORPORATED ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A van hit and killed a 59-year-old pedestrian who was trying to help get a goose out of the roadway in unincorporated Elgin Township Tuesday morning, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the area of 1200 St. Charles St. about 6 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigation shows Rateb Arqan, 59, of West Chicago had pulled over onto the side of the road to help get a goose out of the southbound lanes of traffic, but a 2012 Chevrolet Express Van traveling south hit the pedestrian, police said.

Arqan was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the van, a 29-year-old Elgin man, was treated and released on the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and no citations had been issued later Tuesday.

