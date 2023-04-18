Van hits, kills pedestrian trying to get goose out of road in Kane County, police say

There was an Elgin crash Tuesday morning. A van hit a pedestrian who was trying to get a goose out of the road on St. Charles St.

UNINCORPORATED ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A van hit and killed a 59-year-old pedestrian who was trying to help get a goose out of the roadway in unincorporated Elgin Township Tuesday morning, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the area of 1200 St. Charles St. about 6 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigation shows Rateb Arqan, 59, of West Chicago had pulled over onto the side of the road to help get a goose out of the southbound lanes of traffic, but a 2012 Chevrolet Express Van traveling south hit the pedestrian, police said.

Arqan was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the van, a 29-year-old Elgin man, was treated and released on the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and no citations had been issued later Tuesday.