Three vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, and one was rolled over, just outside of O'Hare airport near the border with Rosemont.

Rosemont police chase ends in Schiller Park crash; at least 1 injured

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was taken to a hospital after a Rosemont police pursuit ended in a crash in Schiller Park Tuesday morning, police said.

Rosemont police said they had a license plate reader hit on a stolen vehicle, and a pursuit began.

The suspect vehicle crashed near Mannheim Road and Lawrence Avenue sometime before 9:45 a.m., and the driver was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Schiller Park and Rosemont police and Chicago fire officials responded to the incident.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured or what the extent of any injuries was.

