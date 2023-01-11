Elgin intersection of N. McLean Blvd, Big Timber Road closed at least 24 hours to repair gas leak

The Elgin intersection of North McLean Blvd and Big Timber Road will be closed for at least the next 24 hours to repair a gas leak.

Elgin police reported the leak at the intersection of N. McLean Blvd. and Big Timber Rd. Tuesday afternoon. Traffic was shut down in all directions.

There are currently no safety concerns to residents because of the leak, officials said.

Investigators said workers in the area damaged a natural gas service line, causing the leak.

Drivers will need to find alternate routes and avoid the area for at least the next day.