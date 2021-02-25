Cayce Williams, Elgin man convicted in toddler's 1997 murder, released from prison early

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6303295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Sincere Gaston's family laid him to rest, community members said the city needs a new game plan to address violence and protect children.

DIXON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting an Elgin toddler 24 years ago was released from a Dixon prison Thursday after serving just half of his original sentence.Cayce Williams walked out of the state prison Thursday morning, but managed to evade the cameras.Margaret "Gretta" Morgan said her 20-month-old daughter Quortney Kley was just learning to speak and develop her personality when she was murdered and sexually assaulted by her then live-in boyfriend, Williams, on Feb. 25, 1997."The thought of him being out and being able to potentially do something like this again is, you know, very scary," Morgan said. "It's a hard thing when you get a form letter in the mail that this monster's getting out of jail."Morgan was at work when her daughter was killed. The coroner determined she died from multiple injuries to the head and torso as well as internal bleeding, and that she had been sexually assaulted.The original charges against Williams made him eligible for the death penalty, but nine years after being charged he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 48 years. Under laws at the time, he is eligible for release after serving 50% of his sentence, 24 years."If I had anything, any power to keep him in custody, I would do that," Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said.The child's father Jesse Kley, who lives in Missouri, was at the prison Thursday morning. He had circulated a petition to try to keep Williams from being released, writing "we were given no opportunity to oppose what this monster did to an innocent, defenseless child.""We wanted the death penalty to begin with; he worked the system until they gave up," he said. "We assumed that he was going to do 100% of the time for the murder."Jesse Kley said he planned to visit the girl's gravesite in Elgin before heading home.He wrote on social media that he believes Williams is going to live in McHenry County after he is released from prison, but it's not clear exactly where the now free man will go.Both parents said they realize they may be powerless to keep him in prison, but they hope to spread the word of his crimes to make his life outside of prison "hell on earth."