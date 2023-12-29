Elgin police officer resigning after child pornography charges

Elgin Police Officer Jordan Collins is resigning after child pornography charges, the department said.

Elgin Police Officer Jordan Collins is resigning after child pornography charges, the department said.

Elgin Police Officer Jordan Collins is resigning after child pornography charges, the department said.

Elgin Police Officer Jordan Collins is resigning after child pornography charges, the department said.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- An Elgin police officer charged with possessing child pornography has resigned.

Jordan Collins was arrested on December 4. Investigators said during a search, they found evidence of child pornography at his home.

Elgin police launched an internal investigation.

When they told Collins the would be interrogated, he resigned.

"The Elgin Police Department immediately launched an internal investigation with the city's independent investigator following Collins' arrest," says Chief of Police Ana Lalley. "Collins was notified of his scheduled interrogation and chose to tender his resignation rather than participate in the police department's internal investigation."

Collins has been charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of reproduction of child pornography.