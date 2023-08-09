Elmhurst baseball team to compete for chance to play in Little League World Series

The Elmhurst team defeated the perennial powerhouse, Hinsdale, for the right to represent Illinois. Now the squad is one win away from Williamsport.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A lot of Little League fans are on pins and needles in Elmhurst Wednesday, getting ready to watch their team play in a critical game near Indianapolis.

The start of the game was delayed due to weather conditions in the area.

Supporters of the team gathered to watch the nationally-televised game on ESPN at Doc's Victory Pub in Elmhurst. If the age 12-and-under squad beats the team from Ohio in the Great Lakes Regional Final, they will go on to the Little League World Series tournament, in Williamsport, Penn.

Over the weekend they defeated the team from Indiana 13 to 1, which was one of several dominant performances on their road to the regional finals game.

"They just have like a connection," supporter Beth Danko said. "They know what works. They flow, and they just, if you watch them, they just kind of just work well together. They're just one of those teams that's kind of magical."

Many supporters at the watch party believe this is a team of destiny.

"We hope that this not only equates to great success for the team, but it really keeps the momentum going for Elmhurst youth baseball," said Robert Montella, Vice President of Elmhurst Youth Baseball. "When kids see the success here, they're going to want to play Little League. It means more when your town is on your chest."

It took a lot of regional and sectional wins to get to this point. The team then defeated the perennial powerhouse, Hinsdale, for the right to represent Illinois. Now the squad is one win away from Williamsport.