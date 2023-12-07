WATCH LIVE

Firefighters battle fire in Elmwood Park home

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 7, 2023 1:08PM
Elmwood Park firefighters battle house fire
Elmwood Park firefighters battle a house fire on 73rd Court.

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling a house fire in west suburban Elmwood Park Thursday morning.

The fire is in the 2900-block of North 73rd Court.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene as flames could be seen in the back of the home.

