Firefighters battle fire in Elmwood Park home

Elmwood Park firefighters battle a house fire on 73rd Court.
ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling a house fire in west suburban Elmwood Park Thursday morning.
The fire is in the 2900-block of North 73rd Court.
Chopper 7 flew above the scene as flames could be seen in the back of the home.
