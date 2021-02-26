Police investigating after man found shot to death in car near Baseline Road in Elwood

ELWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly shooting in Will County.
An unidentified man was found inside a car with the windows shot out Friday morning along Baseline Road in Elwood.
Baseline Rd. has been blocked from Arsenal to Noel Road until further notice.
Elwood Police Chief confirmed they are conducting a homicide investigation and the Will-Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting.
The victim has not yet been identified, police said.
This is the first homicide in Elwood since 2009, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Elwood Police at (815) 423-5411 or anonymously at Will County Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
