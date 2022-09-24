Englewood entrepreneurs get running start in Shark Tank-like business plan competition

Entrepreneurs from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood pitch their businesses to a panel of judges in a Shark Tank like competition.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Entrepreneurs in Englewood are getting a much needed boost in the Quality of Life Business Competition.

Four finalists taking the stage Saturday at Kennedy King College in an event that's much like the ABC show Shark Tank.

They showcase their current business or plans for a new one while making their pitch to a panel of judges.

"They get coaching mentoring, they get support for pitching and then it gets support in creating a business plan," said Cecile De Mello, Executive Director, Teamwork Englewood

The pitches offered a look at a variety of businesses including a daycare, a luggage service, a boutique and a catering company.

All four finalists are walking away with a prize of at least $10,000 but Stephanie Harrison is walking away with $25,000 as the judges were most impressed with her plans to expand a daycare at 65th and Halsted.

"We most definitely need this," said Stephanie Harrrison who runs Children Learn and Play Daycre. "We've been needing it for a long time and I thank you guys for coming into our community and helping us."

The money is one positive but these entrepreneurs are also walking away with connections in the community that will offer resources down the road to grow their business. That goes a long way as the entrepreneurs tackle the daily hurdles of running a small business.

"I think they're very helpful with recognition, just getting the word out to the community that the local entrepreneurs and businesses are viable and in the community and ready for business with the community," said Sandy Mitchell of SanJustins Kitchen.

