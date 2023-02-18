Chicago shooting: Man found fatally shot on Englewood sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death on a South Side sidewalk on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

A 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body was discovered in the Englewood neighborhood's 1200 block of West 73rd Place at about 6:48 a.m., police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

