WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
deadly shooting

Chicago shooting: Man found fatally shot on Englewood sidewalk, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 18, 2023 3:50PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death on a South Side sidewalk on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

A 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body was discovered in the Englewood neighborhood's 1200 block of West 73rd Place at about 6:48 a.m., police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot, critically injured after Little Italy crash, police say

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW