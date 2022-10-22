Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot multiple times, critically hurt in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot multiple times on the city's South Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue at about 6:53 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was outside when a sedan stopped near him and someone opened fire.

The teen, shot multiple times in the body, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

