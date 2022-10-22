Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot on Bronzeville sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot on a South Side sidewalk early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 4000 block of South Langley Avenue at about 1 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when two people approached him and opened fire.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the teen, who was shot in the foot, to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

