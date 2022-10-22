Chicago shooting: 12-year-old boy in serious condition after shot in chest in Lawndale, CFD says

289 juveniles have been shot, 33 fatally, in the city so far this year: ABC7 data

A Chicago shooting left a 12-year-old boy shot and seriously hurt in Lawndale, the fire and police departments said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday night was a violent evening for Chicago's youth.

A 12-year-old boy is still in serious condition after he was shot on the West Side Friday night. Chicago police said the boy was shot in the chest near South Albany Avenue and West Arthington Street in Lawndale.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, Chicago fire officials said.

Police haven't provided details about what led to the incident but this was one of multiple shootings overnight injuring teens.

According to ABC7 data, 289 juveniles have been shot in the city so far this year, with 33 dying of them dying from their injuries.

In this case, police said no one has been arrested as that 12-year-old boy continues to be treated at Stroger Hospital.