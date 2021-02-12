music

Virtual music festival to benefit independent Chicago music venues

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Smashing Pumpkins were on the verge of international stardom in 1993 when they played a series of legendary shows at the Metro in Wrigleyville.

Those performances are part of this weekend's virtual music festival benefitting independent music venues.

Places which are near and dear to musicians like Pumpkins' drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, who grew up in Joliet.

"My career and anybody who's ever stood on stage is a byproduct of the great people that surround them," said Chamberlin.

Metro owner Joe Shanahan recalls some of the artists who have stood on the theatre's stage, "Prince, Joe Strummer, Iggy, Billy Corgan."

He had to furlough more than 100 employees, but Shanahan still comes to work at the theater every day even though there are no shows on the schedule right now. Instead he's become a lobbyist, talking to politicians about help for the industry which has been quiet since the start of the pandemic.

"It's been tough on my wife and I and our kids. I'm proud we've been able to keep the wheels on the bus so to speak. It's the people that make this happen," he said.

The virtual music festival features acts including bands with Chicago roots like the Smashing Pumpkins and Fall Out Boy, as well as Imagine Dragons and others.

Fans can get access to the entire three day show which began Friday afternoon for $20. For artists like Chamberlin, it's an opportunity to try to help the keep entire music industry viable.

"It's important for us to band together and help each other. A high tide raises all boats," Chamberlin said.

Shanahan has been offering young bands a showcase for nearly four decades, and most of the bands are grateful and want to give back.

Even though the music came to a stop at Metro last March, all the shows on the calendar have been rescheduled for whenever live music comes back.

JBTV, who claims to be the music industry's longest running creator of original music television programming, is opening its archives to share 37 years of live music performances for a limited-engagement, on-demand festival experience.

You can find access to the virtual music festival at JBTVmusic.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicfestivalmusic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC
Crystal Lake singer to audition on 'American Idol'
Meet the Chicago teacher competing on 'American Idol'
Springsteen charged with drunken driving in NJ; Jeep ad on pause
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
More snow coming Friday with dangerously cold temps this weekend
2 killed, 2 injured after car plunges 70 feet off I-55
Chicago letter carriers union asks for outside help to deliver mail
Crystal Lake singer to audition on 'American Idol'
Valentine's Day boosts small businesses
IL Walgreens begin COVID vaccine appointments
Show More
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
Milwaukee officials propose $1 weed fines
Greencorps jobs training program pays $15 per hour
Chicago Weather: Frigid cold with snow at times
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on 'hatred,' not facts
More TOP STORIES News