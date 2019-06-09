Arts & Entertainment

ABC7's Cheryl Scott rides along with Formula 1 driver at F1 Fest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There were several things to do at The Emirates F1 Chicago Festival at Soldier Field Saturday.

One of the coolest things may have been riding along with a professional Formula 1 driver. ABC7 Chicago's Cheryl Scott hit the fast track and rode along.

"All I can say is 'wow,' that was a ride of a lifetime," Scott said.

The Emirates F1 Chicago Festival which allows fans to immerse themselves in the world of F1, bringing the Grand Prix atmosphere to the heart of the city. Attendees are able to experience all that F1 has to offer, including the roar of engines, the smell of rubber and the electric atmosphere as the cars tear past.
