Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking space

Alec Baldwin accused of punching man who took parking spot he was saving

NEW YORK --
Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday, accused of punching an unknown male in what appeared to be a dispute over parking.

It happened around 2 p.m. near his residence on East 10th Street in Manhattan.

Police say the actor punched someone who took a parking space he was attempting to hold for himself.

The space is right outside his building on East 10th Street in the East Village.

Baldwin was placed under arrest and is now at the NYPD's 6th Precinct.

He is expected to be charged with third-degree assault.

Baldwin has been arrested before for similarly aggressive behavior.

In 2014, the actor was stopped for riding his bike the wrong way down 5th Avenue and became belligerent with police after being stopped.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.
