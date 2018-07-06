'Ant-Man and The Wasp' soar to the big screen this week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3712499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Paul Rudd sat down with ABC7's Janet Davies to talk about 'Ant-Man and The Wasp,' which opens nationwide Friday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3699741" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michael Douglas is now part of the Marvel Universe as the original Ant-Man, mentoring his successor.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3718339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Another crime-fighting bonanza will hit theaters this week with "Ant-Man and The Wasp."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3693242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actress Evangeline Lilly stars in "Ant-Man and The Wasp" as the first titular female superhero in a Marvel film.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3705972" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marvel's "Ant-Man and The Wasp" opens in theaters Friday.

Another crime-fighting bonanza will hit theaters this week with "Ant-Man and The Wasp."Star of the movie Paul Rudd spoke about playing a reluctant super hero who's about to team up with a high octane partner, and why people like Ant-Man so much."The character itself is a normal person, there's an entry point into relating to this superhero that maybe is different than some of the other ones in that he has no innate super-abilities.," Rudd said.Rudd also chatted about his required screen time in boxer shorts and what three superheroes he thinks Ant-Man would invite to dinner (hint: they're Chicago athletes), and learned about a play from the Annoyance Theater that is all about him.Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas is best known for his dramatic roles, but he's now part of the Marvel Universe as the original Ant-Man, mentoring his successor."I was not a comic book guy growing up, so learning the Marvel world, going back through these comics... It's one of those experiences where anything goes and to watch how they create this magic, as someone who's never really been involved in green screens or sci-fi in my entire life. All my movies are sort of character driven, it's been a real treat," Douglas said.Douglas chatted about all the fun he's having hanging out with super-heroes and villains."I get jealous of Paul Rudd sometimes because he has the freedom, let's say, to ad lib to come up with different lines and try different things. This has been one of those treats from heaven. Thank you Marvel, I'm having the best time!" Douglas said.Leading lady Evangeline Lilly talked about her character, the first titular female superhero in a Marvel film, who takes flight in the film."I'm very honored and I'm very excited," Lilly said. "When you're playing a formidable, powerful, tough, female character, what can sometimes get lost is her three-dimensional emotion - her vulnerability, her femininity - when you don't have enough time to really delve into the character."Lilly said she thinks the chemistry between herself and Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, is one of the most important parts of the film."In the comic book series, Ant-Man and The Wasp were two of the original founding members of The Avengers and they were a duo, they were always a partnership. We're establishing that in this film, so the chemistry was paramount."Lilly also talked about how funny Rudd is on set, and how hard it could be to keep her composure."I was a Paul Rudd fan before I took this film. It's one of the reasons I started in this franchise, because Paul Rudd was going to be the lead," Lilly said. "He always, on set, cracks me up. I just find when he starts riffing or he starts ad-libbing, I go into this space of like, 'I'm not here. I'm gonna pretend I'm not here, because otherwise I'm gonna blow it. I'm going to end up laughing over his lines.'""Ant-Man and The Wasp" premieres Friday.