'Arthur' character Mr. Ratburn comes out as gay, gets married in season 22 premiere

Mr. Ratburn from the kids' show "Arthur" came out as gay in the new season's premiere. (Aston Martin)

By CNN
The "Arthur" premiere gave us all the feelings -- not just because the PBS animated series is back for its 22nd season, but because Mr. Ratburn finally got the happy ending he deserves.

In the episode "Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone," the title character's third grade teacher marries another male character -- leaving us all in happy tears.

"It's a brand new world!" one of the students says during the wedding.

Truly.

Fans of the show on Twitter were quick to express their surprise...

.. both that the teacher is gay and that the show -- a cultural touchstone for many millennials -- is still running.

GLAAD even congratulated the teacher.

