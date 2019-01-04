ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Bird Box' fans streaming to California home for blindfolded selfies

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans of the Netflix movie "Bird Box" have been flocking to a home in Monrovia to take blindfolded pictures where much of the Sandra Bullock thriller was filmed.

MONROVIA, Calif. --
Rabid fandom for Netflix's smash horror hit "Bird Box" has inspired a new online challenge: People wearing blindfolds, just like Sandra Bullock's character in the horror film.

And many of the fans are also making the pilgrimage to Monrovia - to a house featured in the movie.
RELATED: 'Bird Box' sets new Netflix viewing record in its first week
EMBED More News Videos

'Bird Box' sets new Netflix viewing record in its first week



Outside the picturesque home people keep stopping by and covering their eyes to take a photo.
In "Bird Box" the characters have to wear blindfolds to protect themselves from evil.

The owner of the 110-year-old home says filming went on for three days inside her home. She says she doesn't mind its newfound fame or the visitors that have been flocking by all day, every day.

Neighbors, whose homes were also used off-camera during the shoot, don't seem to mind either.

"It's kinda funny," said local resident Mark Christensen. "Some people put the blindfolds on."

"You can see right now - there's a whole bunch of people over there and I don't think there's a half hour that goes by where there isn't somebody out here taking pictures."
But besides trekking to the home in Monrovia, the popular film has inspired another activity by fans - the "Bird Box Challenge." People blindfold themselves and try to go about their daily tasks. Sometimes the results can be amusing, but they also have led to at least a few injuries.

So many people have been participating that Netflix put out a warning asking people not to hurt themselves trying to perform the Bird Box Challenge.
EMBED More News Videos

Netflix is issuing a warning after its new movie "Bird Box" inspired fans to navigate the world blindfolded.



More than 45 million accounts streamed "Bird Box" in the first seven days of its release, according to Netflix. It's a new record.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixmovieviralmemeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
'Bird Box' sets new Netflix viewing record in its first week
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the man behind this Scooby Doo van
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
5 top-rated films worth checking out in Elgin this week
5 top films worth checking out in Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mayor wants Ald. Burke out as chair of Finance Committee after attempted extortion charge
Kane County sheriff spends night in jail to examine prisoners' complaints
Bears installing ice sculptures across city ahead of playoff game
New Water Tower Place rules for teens take effect Friday
New north terminal at CTA's 95th Street Red Line station opens Friday
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as shutdown persists
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Show More
Man told 911 he killed his family before arrest, police say
Meet the man behind this Scooby Doo van
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and mild Friday
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, injures several
More News