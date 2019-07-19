Cirque du Soleil bringing new Christmas show, 'Twas the Night Before...' to Chicago

CHICAGO -- A brand new Cirque du Soleil theatrical production is coming to Chicago this Christmas, and tickets are on sale Friday.
'Twas the Night Before... will make its debut at The Chicago Theatre on November 29 and run through December 8 for a total of 17 performances. The show will then head to New York City for 28 performances at the Hulu Theater at The Madison Square Garden.
The show is a new spin on the beloved holiday classic as only Cirque du Soleil can imagine, a vibrant acrobatic spectacle about the joy of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of children and adults alike.
"We are thrilled to return to Chicago and New York with our very first production celebrating the holiday season, with a unique take on a Christmas classic," Cirque du Soleil Chief Executive Producer Yasmine Khalil said. "'Twas the Night Before... is a show created to entertain the whole family, as well as the perfect opportunity for parents to introduce the world of Cirque du Soleil to their children for the first time."
Tickets start at $30 for performances at the Chicago Theatre and go on sale at 10 a.m. For more information, visit MSG.com/family or call 866-858-0008.
