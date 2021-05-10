american idol

Crystal Lake looks to hold hometown parade if American Idol contestant Grace Kinstler makes top 5

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Crystal Lake woman brings 'American Idol' host to tears with voice

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Crystal Lake's local American Idol contestant Grace Kinstler made the cut for the top five Sunday night.

She gave two stunning performances Sunday, taking on "Fix You" by Coldplay and "When We Were Young" by Adele.

Now her hometown is planning to hold a parade in her honor after she advanced to the next round, according to The Daily Herald.

RELATED: 'American Idol' contestant from Crystal Lake brings host Luke Bryan to tears with voice

A concert would also take place at either Central High School's football field, RedTail Golf Course in Lakewood or the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.

RELATED: Crystal Lake singer/songwriter hopes to hit right notes on 'American Idol'

Fans were able to cast their vote for Kinstler, helping her continue her journey on the ABC show.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcrystal lakeamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
It's down to 5 on 'American Idol'
Every performance from Disney Night on 'Idol'
American Idol: Disney Night preview!
American Idol: The Comeback performances and how to vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twin brother of Bears RB dies after electrocuted in N.C., police say
Thompson Center architect killed in suburban bike accident
Why younger patients are becoming severely ill with COVID-19
7 dead, including gunman, in shooting at CO birthday party
21 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, including teen boy
Last wild macaw in Rio is lonely and looking for love
Most popular American baby names in 2020
Show More
Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices
Hazel Crest shooting leaves Gresham girl, 12, dead after shot in head
Kentucky Derby winner fails postrace drug test; Baffert suspended
14-year-old boy killed in West Garfield Park shooting
Milwaukee facing ambulance shortage after companies drop out
More TOP STORIES News