Crystal Lake looks to hold hometown parade if American Idol contestant Grace Kinstler makes top 5

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Crystal Lake's local American Idol contestant Grace Kinstler made the cut for the top five Sunday night She gave two stunning performances Sunday, taking on "Fix You" by Coldplay and "When We Were Young" by Adele.Now her hometown is planning to hold a parade in her honor after she advanced to the next round, according to The Daily Herald. A concert would also take place at either Central High School's football field, RedTail Golf Course in Lakewood or the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.Fans were able to cast their vote for Kinstler, helping her continue her journey on the ABC show.