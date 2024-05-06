Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Johnson, Google officials mark start of Thompson Center construction | LIVE

Work started on Thompson Center downtown the week of April 1; Clark/Lake station will remain open

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Google officials are gathering Monday to mark the start of construction on the Thompson Center.

Work started the week of April 1, as construction equipment from Clark Construction was put in place and protective fencing was installed around the building's perimeter and outdoor plaza, a news release on the project said.

The Thompson Center's Clark/Lake L station, where six train lines converge, will remain open throughout construction.

Demolition of the Chicago Thompson Center's exterior has begun in the Loop, as Google's plans to convert the former state building progress.

"As the transformation of the Thompson Center begins, I want to thank Google once again for reaffirming their commitment to Chicago and preserving this historic building while updating and modernizing this iconic space," Pritzker said in a statement. "The Google employees who will call this building home will be another piece in the complex, thriving puzzle of the Loop's infrastructure and ecosystem, making our economy and our skyline stronger."

Prime | Capri is leading the build-to-suit redevelopment project under an agreement with Google, which intends to purchase the building once renovations are completed, the release said.

PCI bought the Thompson Center in July 2022.

"As we begin construction on the Thompson Center redevelopment, I want to express our city's gratitude to Google and Prime | Capri Co-principals Michael W. Reschke and Quintin E. Primo III for their work in reimagining this iconic Chicago landmark as a beacon of innovation and sustainability," Johnson said in a statement. "This project brings numerous construction opportunities to our city while also preserving a vital transit hub, which reinforces our shared commitment to accessibility. And as a future home for Google, this site will undoubtedly stand as a symbol of Chicago's stature as an inclusive hub for business and technology on the global stage."

Google released renderings of the building late last year.

The company is now working with the building's original architects to update it while maintaining its iconic form.

The building was originally designed by renowned architect Helmut Jahn.

The Thompson Center officially opened in 1985, and was home to the state of Illinois offices. As recently as 2020, Preservation Chicago had designated the Thompson Center as one of the city's most endangered buildings.

Google is targeting 2026 to be operational at the site.