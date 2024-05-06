Chicago shootings: At least 31 shot, 7 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A man and a woman were shot early Sunday morning on the city's West Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 31 people have been shot, seven fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

On Sunday, a man was killed in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing in the afternoon.

A man, 51, was in the 6800-block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:13 p.m. when he was hit in the legs and chest by gunfire, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died.

No one is in custody.

Earlier Sunday, a man and a woman were shot outside Wrigley Field , Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 1:13 a.m. in the 1000-block of Addison Street in Wrigleyville.

The victims told officers an unknown man shot and drove off in a dark-colored SUV.

Both the man, 37, and woman, 36, were shot in the leg and were taken to an area hospital. At last check, they were both in good condition.

No one is in custody.

About three hours later, police found a man shot to death on the South Side, police said.

A man was found shot in the driver seat in the 2300-block of 59th Street around 3:21 a.m. in West Englewood. He died at the scene.

Chicago police said preliminary investigation indicated that a man shot at the victim through the front windshield.

No one in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

Two people were in the hospital after being shot on the city's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened on Sunday around 4:12 a.m. in the 1600-block of Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said a woman, 25, and a man, 36, were getting into a vehicle when a man start shooting at them.

The woman was shot in the lower back, she was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

The man was shot in the face and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating

On Saturday, a man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Just after midnight, a 49-year-old man was standing in the street in the 3000-block of West Warren Boulevard when someone exited a white sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head and died at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Another man was found shot to death on the West Side nearly two hours later, police said..

Around 1:50 a.m., the man, whose age wasn't immediately known, was found shot in the head on the sidewalk in the Lawndale neighborhood's 3800-block of West Flournoy Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

On Friday, a liquor store employee was shot during an armed robbery on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Investigators said it happened at around 10:27 p.m. at Humboldt Deli and Liquors in the 2900-block of West North Avenue.

Two armed men exchanged gunfire with the 45-year-old victim, according to police.

He was shot in the left arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

There is no one in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area Five detectives.

Last weekend, at least 13 people were shot in Chicago, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

