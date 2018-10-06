'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' to premiere Sunday on ABC7

"Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" brings a whole new generation of dancers to the stage.Famous kids will compete with junior professional dancers in pursuit of the Mirror Ball Trophy.Star contestants include Alana Thompson from "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," Tripp Palin and viral social media skateboarder Sky Brown.ABC7 got a sneak peek at the upcoming season and met some of the young dancers.The two-hour debut of "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC7.