ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' to premiere Sunday on ABC7

EMBED </>More Videos

"Dancing With the Stars: Jr." is set to premiere Sunday on ABC7.

"Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" brings a whole new generation of dancers to the stage.

Famous kids will compete with junior professional dancers in pursuit of the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Star contestants include Alana Thompson from "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," Tripp Palin and viral social media skateboarder Sky Brown.

ABC7 got a sneak peek at the upcoming season and met some of the young dancers.

The two-hour debut of "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC7.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starscelebrityballroom dancing
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
New York Comic Con attracts 250K fans
Program Note: General Hospital and Jeopardy
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Supt. Johnson to CPD: 'our job is to continue to serve' after Van Dyke verdict
Van Dyke verdict demonstrations remain peaceful; no arrests made
All southbound lanes on Bishop Ford closed after pedestrian struck, killed
Kavanaugh all but assured of Supreme Court confirmation ahead of Senate vote
Chicago AccuWeather: Stormy weekend with possible flooding
The 45th Annual Historic Pullman House Tour kicks off Saturday
New York Comic Con attracts 250K fans
Show More
Wrong-way driver sends bus crashing into Willis Tower
Weekend Watch: Fact-checking J.B. Pritzker's political campaign ad
Park Grill in Millennium Park hosting pasta dinner for Chicago Marathon runners
Boy stabbed while walking in South Loop, in serious condition
More News