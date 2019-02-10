MOVIE NEWS

Disney releases first look of Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin', 'Dumbo' sneak peek

Will Smith, the Genie, reveals first poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. (Walt Disney Studios)

Buckle your seatbelts, "Aladdin" fans, because this flying carpet is about to take off.

Disney released a new look at its highly anticipated live-action remake of the '90s animated classic during the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. The minute-long spot showed scenes from around Agrabah, including the first look at Will Smith as Genie, the role originally made famous by Robin Williams.


"LEMME OUT! Can't wait for y'all to see Me BLUE," Smith wrote on Facebook when the film's poster was released.

"Aladdin" also stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, hits theaters in the United States on May 24, 2019.

Earlier in the day, Disney dropped a new look at its live-action remake of "Dumbo," which expands on the beloved classic story.



In the film, circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.

"Dumbo" hits theaters in the United States on March 29, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
