ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Will Smith, the Genie, reveals first poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'

(Disney)

LOS ANGELES --
Will Smith can't wait for Disney's remake of "Aladdin."

The star on Wednesday revealed the live-action musical's first poster. Looking similar to the 1992 Robin Williams film, the poster features an ornate lamp and blue smoke along with the words: "Choose wisely." The film's release date of May 2019 also is listed.

Smith, who plays the Genie, wrote on Facebook: "LEMME OUT! Can't wait for y'all to see Me BLUE."


Naomi Scott, who played the Pink Ranger in the 2017 "Power Rangers" movie, is Princess Jasmine in the film, directed by Guy Ritchie.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneywill smithmovie newsmovie
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jimmy Kimmel's Guillermo visits The Wiener's Circle
#ChooseKindness campaign aims to stop bullying
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
Kids ramp up the fun on ABC's 'Single Parents'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 2 killed
Police investigating 2 carjackings minutes apart in Lincoln Park
SUV slams into Oak Park tattoo parlor, barbershop
US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy and chilly Thursday
9 cases of rare polio-like illness reported in northern Illinois, state officials say
Boy, 7, missing from South Side
Millennials encouraged to vote after Jason Van Dyke verdict
Show More
Jimmy Kimmel's Guillermo visits The Wiener's Circle
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Former coach, triangle offense innovator Tex Winter dies at 96
Good Samaritans in Elk Grove Village helps neighbors escape house fire
Niles financial adviser charged with swindling over $2.5M from elderly clients
More News