elon musk

Elon Musk changes his newborn's name to comply with California law

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has changed his newborn son's name after much debate on social media.

However, you might still be confused.

Musk and his partner, Grimes, changed the boy's name from "X Æ A-12" to ending in the roman numeral for 12 instead, which is written "X Æ A-Xii."

RELATED: Elon Musk, Grimes announce birth of son, X A-12

The new name is slightly more in accordance with California laws for issuing a birth certificate.

Rules state that official legal names can't be spelled with a number, so technically, using letters to represent a number is allowed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscocelebrityspacexelon muskteslababy
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELON MUSK
County may allow Tesla to resume operations next week
Tesla CEO Musk restarts California factory amid lockdown
Elon Musk threatens to exit California over coronavirus restrictions
Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in over 1 month
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
CPD officer injured, dragged during traffic stop, police say
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
More TOP STORIES News