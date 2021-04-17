chicago fire department

Chicago River tours in old fireboat tell of city's rich history

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Fireboat tours tell of rich Chicago history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Fireboat Tours is offering people the chance to learn about Chicago history, while floating on history.

The company just launched its second season.

The company offers cruises on the Fred A. Busse, which served the Chicago Fire Department from 1937-1981. The fireboat was designed to fit under Chicago's bridges.

On board, you'll find a miniature museum about the boat.

RELATED: 1st Chicago bridge lifts, boat run take place this weekend

Discounts are available for tour tickets.

The company's owners are both Navy veterans. They plan to donate some of their ticket sales to help veterans and support families of fallen first responders.

Chicago Fireboat Tours is based at DuSable Harbor at 111. N. Lakeshore Dr.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopboatschicago riverchicago fire departmenttourism
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT
1 CFD firefighter appears injured after McKinley Park house fire
Woman set on fire, critically hurt in South Deering: CPD
5 injured in fire at retired Chicago police officer's Beverly home
Austin streets closed after live grenade found: CFD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD prepared for Chicago protests after thousands gather in Logan Square
Cook County attorney placed on leave after false claim in Toledo case
CPD officer who killed teen had 3 complaints in 5 years, watchdog group says
Former IL House Speaker Madigan paid millions in legal fees this year
Prince Philip's funeral: Queen Elizabeth II, royal family say final goodbye
Mechanic nearly decapitated co-worker, hid body in car trunk: prosecutors
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Show More
Third vaccine dose likely needed, in 6 to 12 months, Pfizer CEO says
Stop using Peloton Tread+ 'immediately,' federal safety agency warns
Nagging questions remain in Adam Toledo case
Kristin Smart disappearance: Podcaster helped police crack cold case
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny Saturday, cooler lakeside
More TOP STORIES News