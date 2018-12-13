ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Highland Park police release 'lip sync challenge' video with a message

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
The Highland Park Police Department wants residents to know officers will be there for you.

The police department posted a "Friends"-themed lip sync challenge video Wednesday featuring residents, employees of local businesses and sweeping views of the community's share of Lake Michigan.


The video was produced as police departments nationwide have been "challenging" each other through social media. The goal of the challenge is to bring communities and their local law enforcement together in a fun and supportive way.

An impressive video by the Skokie Police Department went viral in July.

Skokie police did a compilation of nine different songs, ranging from the theme song of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to Queen's "We Will Rock You" to the viral Korean song "Gangnam Style."

FULL VIDEO: Skokie Police Department's 'Lip Sync Challenge'
The whole video runs almost five minutes long, going through about nine different songs, including "We Will Rock You" and "Gangnam Style."

