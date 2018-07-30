Skokie police 'Lip Sync Challenge' video goes viral

Police all over the country have been taking on the "Lip Sync Challenge."Departments challenge each other to lip-sync to famous songs, and a new video from the Skokie Police Department is really impressive.The video starts with some "Fresh Prince," but it doesn't stop there. The whole video runs almost five minutes long, going through about nine different songs, including "We Will Rock You" and "Gangnam Style."It has gotten more than 1 million views since it was posted on Saturday.