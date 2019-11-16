Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' rivalry between James Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher ends in final round of 'Tournament of Champions'

By
The epic standoff between two "Jeopardy!" fan favorites has ended, and one contestant took home the crown!

Recording-breaking contestant "Jeopardy! James" Holzhauer faced off against Emma Boettcher, a University of Chicago librarian who ended his 32-day winning streak and earned the nickname of "giant slayer."

Spoiler alert: If you don't want to know who won the final round of "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" Friday, then stop reading now.

On Friday, Naperville native and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan "Jeopardy! James" took home nearly $2.5 million.

"I think the best part has been fulfilling my childhood dream from when I was a 9 year old watching the show with my beloved Granny," Holzhauer said.

Holzhauer's family held a watch party to root on the "Jeopardy!" giant on Friday.

Despite the loss, Boettcher has kept it all in check throughout the competition, according to her boss.

"She's been incredible humble," said David Bietila, her supervisor. "She still comes in, works hard and is very diligent at her job."

As for Holzhauer, "Jeopardy!" appears to be the launching pad.

"I'll be back on your TVs before long," he said. "Stay tuned."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentuniversity of chicagogame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens shot in Back of the Yards, police say
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Staffers rush to aid man fatally shot outside West Side charter school
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
Community calls for safety measures at dangerous intersection in Will County
World's largest Starbucks opens Friday on Magnificent Mile:
Alleged street gang leader charged with attempting to aid ISIS
Show More
Ousted ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Chicago residents take precautions to prevent package thefts during holidays
CPD failed to meet consent decree reform deadlines, report says
CTU contract ratification vote results expected soon
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
More TOP STORIES News