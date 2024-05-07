Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese makes Met Gala debut in NYC

Chicago Sky's first pre-season home game at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena

Chicago Sky and WNBA rookie Angel Reese made her Met Gala debut in New York City Monday.

NEW YORK (WLS) -- One of Chicago's newest celebrities made her debut at the Met Gala Monday.

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese had her own interpretation of the fashion heavy event's "Garden of Time" dress code in New York City, as A-list celebrities from film, fashion, music and sports lined the red carpet.

Some fashion experts were pleasantly surprised at how well the A-list did with the fashion assignment. Others saw great beauty but a muddled approach to the theme for fashion's big night.

The Chicago Sky's first pre-season home game is at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Wintrust Arena.

