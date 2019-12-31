Arts & Entertainment

Michelle Obama named 'most admired woman' for the second year in a row, poll finds

For the second year in a row, former first lady Michelle Obama has been named the 'most admired woman' in the world, besting current first lady Melania Trump.

The current first lady, Melania Trump, came just behind Obama, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

According to the poll, Obama was the only woman to rank in double digits this year with 10 percent of the vote, down by 15 percent from last year.

The poll also stated President Trump and former President Barack Obama tied this year as the most admired man.

In July, an annual study conducted by an online research firm, YouGov, also ranked the former first lady as the most admired woman.

The 2018 Gallup poll was conducted shortly after Obama released her bestselling book of 2018, "Becoming".

The top spot was previously held by Hillary Clinton for 17 years.

Each year since 1948, Gallup has conducted a survey asking which man and woman in the world they admire the most. This year's results were based on a Dec. 2-5 poll.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmelania trumpmichelle obamastudy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man posing as delivery driver sexually assaults woman in Irving Park: police
Family 'livid' man only charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of college girlfriend
1 killed in Indiana Toll Road wrong-way crash
Boy, 6, shot in South Chicago
Thieves attempt to steal woman's car twice in Jefferson Park
Chicago police tout 'milestone' year in crime-fighting
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Show More
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
Jerome Prince sworn in as Gary's 21st mayor
2 beaten, robbed outside Loop Red Line station 2nd incident in day: police
Chicago dispensaries prepare for marijuana legalization Jan. 1
CTA, Metra offer free rides on New Year's Eve during select hours
More TOP STORIES News