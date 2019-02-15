LOS ANGELES --After dozens of A-list celebrities and filmmakers expressed their discontent, the Oscars are clarifying their plans to present four awards in a way that cuts down on the show's runtime.
"As the Academy's officers, we'd like to assure you that no award category at the 91st Oscars ceremony will be presented in a manner that depicts the achievements of its nominees and winners as less than any others," reads a statement from leaders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, sent in a letter to Academy members and obtained by Variety and Deadline.
The clarification came as a growing list of Oscar winners and Hollywood elite signed a letter criticizing the handling of the categories' presentations. An Academy spokesperson said Monday that, this year, the Oscars for cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short will be not be presented live during the broadcast.
On Wednesday, the American Society of Cinematographers responded to that announcement, saying the decision goes against the very mission of the Oscars.
"Relegating these essential cinematic crafts to lesser status in this 91st Academy Awards ceremony is nothing less than an insult to those of us who have devoted our lives and passions to our chosen profession," reads the letter.
Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro and George Clooney are among the names who have signed that letter.
Even before the ASC's letter, the reaction to the broadcast plan from the Oscars' most famous alums was swift.
Guillermo del Toro, who won Best Director last year, blasted the decision, saying "Cinematography and editing are at the very heart of our craft. They are cinema itself."
Best Actor winner Russell Crowe wrote a scathing tweet, calling it "such a fundamentally stupid decision."
And Alfonso Cuaron, the mastermind behind one of this year's most-nominated films, Roma, added, "No one single film has ever existed without cinematography and without editing."
In its response to the ASC letter and other criticisms, Academy leaders said that the plan needed clarification.
"Unfortunately, as the result of inaccurate reporting and social media posts, there has been a chain of misinformation that has understandably upset many Academy members," they wrote.
They said that all 24 categories will be presented at the ceremony and included in the broadcast. The four categories that will be shortened were chosen on a volunteer basis and will be guaranteed full inclusion in the 2020 broadcast as different categories are rotated in for a shortened presentation.
The categories that will be shortened this year will have their speeches, at least in part, aired at a later point in the broadcast. Time spent walking to the stage and off of it will be cut out.
"We sincerely believe you will be pleased with the show," the Academy's letter reads, "and look forward to celebrating a great year in movies with all Academy members and with the rest of the world."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.