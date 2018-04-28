ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

R Kelly dropped from 'Love Jam' concert at UIC Pavilion

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago R&B singer R Kelly won't be performing next weekend at the "Love Jam" concert at UIC Pavilion, according to Ticketmaster.com.

Chicago R&B singer R Kelly won't be performing next weekend at the "Love Jam" concert at UIC Pavilion, according to Ticketmaster.com.

Kelly was dropped from the lineup after protests over his history of alleged sexual misconduct.

A note on the Ticketmaster website reads: "R. Kelly is no longer performing." No other information was provided.

A Kelly representative told the Chicago Tribune: "We have received no official notice of any changes in plans for the May 5 concert, and R. Kelly has been looking forward to performing for his fans in his hometown."

A letter to the Michael Amiridis, chancellor of the University of Illinois at Chicago, circulated earlier this week asking the university to cancel the concert.

"To host the concert at UIC is to condone the harm that he has done to African American women and girls, create a hostile work environment for Black women who work, study and live at UIC, and promotes rape culture," the letter read.

The "Love Jam" concert on May 5 will feature Xscap3, K. Michelle and Lyfe Jennings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicconcertChicagoUniversity Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News