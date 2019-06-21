Arts & Entertainment

Rolling Stones return to stage at Soldier Field after Mick Jagger mends

CHICAGO -- Please allow them to reintroduce themselves: The Rolling Stones are set to return to the stage.

The band plays Friday night at Chicago's Soldier Field after postponing their North American tour because frontman Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. A second show is scheduled for Tuesday.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones are expected to open Friday, and Whiskey Myers on Tuesday.

The Rolling Stones said in a statement last month the concerts will feature classic hits such as "Sympathy For The Devil" and "Paint It Black."

The No Filter Tour was delayed after doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn't tour at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagonear south sideconcertlive musicmusic
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 shot, including pregnant woman, on South Side
Garbage truck, semi crash on SB I-55 in Bolingbrook
Artist unites Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, baby on Pilsen mural
1 killed, state trooper injured in I-55 crash in Romeoville
Man charged in fatal shooting inside NW Side Walgreens in court Friday
The 60: Summer Festival Guide
Happy summer! Summer solstice is Friday
Show More
VIDEO: Fake cop accidentally pulls over real cop
Girl, 8, in critical condition after hit-and-run: sheriff
Judge expected to rule on special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab burglars target 4 Bolingbrook businesses
Grandmother, grandson, 4, found dead; suspect streamed getaway
More TOP STORIES News