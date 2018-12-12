AWARD SHOWS

Screen Actors Guild awards: Full list of winners in film, TV categories

EMBED </>More Videos

Nominations are announced for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Dec. 12, 2018. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Actors recognized their fellow actors by voting for them in the Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.

A Star Is Born was the top-nominated film with four. It was closely followed by BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite, with three apiece.

On the television side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark each garnered four nominations.

RELATED: When are the Oscars? What to know about the 2019 show

Here is the complete list of winners for the 25th annual SAG Awards

FILM WINNERS


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Glenn Close in The Wife

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali in Green Book

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Black Panther

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Panther

TELEVISION WINNERS


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Darren Criss in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman in Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
GLOW

The 55th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Alan Alda
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionaward showsBlack Panthermoviesmovie newsOscars
AWARD SHOWS
SAG Awards: 'Black Panther' wins top film honor
Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees
Oscar nominations snubs and surprises
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?
More award shows
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SAG Awards: 'Black Panther' wins top film honor
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform surprise 'Shallow' duet
XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death
The 3 best dramas screening around Evanston this week
Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: 3-6 inches of snow to make messy Monday commute
Man arrested in connection with crash that killed trooper on I-294
'Human chain' used to pull man from frigid water near Foster Beach
Death benefits of sheriff deputy killed in crash in question, colleagues say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow during Monday morning commute
Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day
Hawaiian Airlines plane diverted after flight attendant dies
Man, 37, dies after striking salt truck in 3-vehicle crash on Far South Side
Show More
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
12 immigrant workers at Trump NY golf course fired, lawyer says
Aon Step Up for Kids raises thousands for Lurie Children's Hospital
More News