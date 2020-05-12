Musicians keep sharing music during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We all know music often brings comfort in troubling times. That is certainly the case these days.Geogia Pappas Frangle was used to making music with friends. Frangle is a popular accompanist for area vocalists.She played piano at the Ravenswood Mariano and was an organist at her church.It all came to a halt when the pandemic took over."Everything just stopped," she said. "You can't have a recital. I couldn't teach piano lessons, because you can't be six feet away."That also meant no playing the organ at St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church. Especially painful during Holy Week."The Greek Church has the most beautiful hymns that are played at Easter. We're just missing all of that," she said.Like many other local musicians, Frangle said she tried virtual live lessons, but somehow it didn't quite work.Zoom sound wasn't steady enough for real classes.Frangle is sharing her gifts with uploaded videos. Her message, hang in there and keep standing up.