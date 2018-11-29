Six Flags Great America holding first 'Holiday in the Park'

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) --Six Flags Great America is celebrating its first new season in 25 years.
The park in Gurnee is holding its first-ever "Holiday in the Park." You can take a ride on the "Peppermint Swirl" ride and see more than two million dazzling lights, including an LED tree more than 200 feet tall.
"Holiday in the Park" also features a sugar plum cookie factory and merry marketplace and kids can send letters to Santa! It runs through December 31.
For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/greatamerica.