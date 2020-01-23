Arts & Entertainment

Season 3 of 'Station 19' premieres Thursday with 'Grey's Anatomy' crossover episode

By and Marsha Jordan
"Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy" return to the ABC 7 lineup with a two-hour crossover event to kick off the new season. A team of firefighters rush to rescue some of their own after a car crashes into Joe's Bar.

Jason George plays Ben on "Station 19," also known as Miranda Bailey's husband, he joined ABC7 Thursday for a preview.

"Station 19" returns for its season 3 premiere with a "Grey's Anatomy" crossover event.



At the winter finale of "Grey's Anatomy," Ben and Bailey suffered a miscarriage, George said. And Ben went to a bar while Bailey said she wanted some time alone.

That's when a car crashes into the watering hole.
"We have to use all of our skills to try to save people," George said.

He also said he enjoys merging the casts of two shows, but it can become "a lot of scheduling nightmares."

Actors Boris Kodjoe and Jaina Lee Ortiz were tight-lipped about what might unfold on Thursday night's season premiere.



Actors Boris Kodjoe and Jaina Lee Ortiz were tight-lipped about what might unfold on Thursday night's season premiere.

"We don't know, but you'll be crying," Ortiz said. "You'll be crying forever - almost every episode."

"Almost everybody dies," Kodjoe said. "The characters now, they're dirty, they're real. We're dirty physically and spiritually. You can't always be good."

"And we get nasty," Ortiz added.

Not only do they get dirty - the actors say the show is physically demanding, too.

"That was part of the show that surprised me how hard it was going to be because it is physically demanding, the whole gear and the 40 pounds running up and down stairs all day. And think about it, these guys do it every single day when they save lives. They're true superheroes," Kodjoe said.

All the action starts on ABC7 at 7 p.m. for the two-hour crossover event with Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.
