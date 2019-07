Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan and White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech are getting married.The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, with Kopech posting a video showing him propose at a waterfall in Mooney Falls, Ariz.Kopech wrote in part, "I'm incredibly humbled by the love that you give and I only hope I can portray a fraction of the love and light that you carry with you."Kopech, 23, made his Major League debut with the White Sox last year and is currently out injured after undergoing Tommy John surgery.