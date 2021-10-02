Chicago radio host Eric Ferguson accused of sexual misconduct by 2nd WTMX co-worker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another woman has come forward alleging inappropriate sexual conduct by longtime Chicago radio host Eric Ferguson.
Kristen Mori worked at WTMX "The Mix" as a sales employee and left the station in 2004.
In a new court filing, she claims Ferguson groped her at the station's Christmas party in full view of her husband and co-workers in 2003. Mori also alleges that management "turned a blind eye."
ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to Ferguson's attorney for comment, but has not yet received a response.
Hubbard Radio told the Chicago Tribune they are "aware of the suit and are reviewing it."
Cynthia DeNicolo, another former employee at "The Mix," filed a lawsuit claiming Ferguson repeatedly coerced her into performing sexual favors in 2004. Ferguson's lawyers have filed to have the lawsuit dismissed.
