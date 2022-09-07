Escaped chimp returned to Ukrainian zoo on bicycle: VIDEO

A chimpanzee escaped its zoo enclosure and ventured around the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv Monday, before being lured back into the care of zoo staff, who returned it to Kharkiv Zoo on a bicycle.

Footage from photographer Kira Kuznetsova shows the ape wandering past buildings next to the zoo and toward Freedom Square, a large public plaza in central Kharkiv. Three people can be seen transporting the chimpanzee on a bicycle back toward the zoo.

A video from another bystander showed the chimp approaching a woman, believed to be a zookeeper, who dressed the ape in a hooded yellow top and then hugged it.

According to Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, zoo officials said the chimpanzee was returned safely to its enclosure.