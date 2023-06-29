Missy Elliot, Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion headline Essence Fest concert series: How to stream

Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion are headlining the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture concert series.

This year, the festival celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

NEW ORLEANS -- Some of the biggest names in hip-hop are performing at Essence Fest this weekend, but fans don't need to make the trek to New Orleans to watch -- it's streaming Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

The 28th annual Essence Festival of Culture kicks off Thursday. It's a celebration of Black music, food, history, and that's barely scratching the surface.

This year, the fest's evening concert series celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with a stacked night-by-night lineup headlined by Ms. Lauryn Hill (Friday), Missy Elliot (Saturday) and Megan Thee Stallion (Sunday).

Hulu's official live stream of the event will feature all five hours of performances.

All Hulu subscribers will be able to tune in at 7 p.m. - 11:59 p.m. CT Friday, June 30, through Sunday, July 2. Click here to learn more.

Also joining the Superdome Concert Series lineup are Janelle Mone, Doug E. Fresh, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Eve, Salt-N-Pepa, T.I. Ice Cube, Ice-T, Remy Ma, Trina, Gucci Mane, Big Boi, Lil Jon, Monica, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and Jagged Edge.

Before the concerts kick off, celebrity hosts Rocsi, Ed Lover, Big Tigger, Pretty Vee and more will share highlights from the daytime experiences and exclusive virtual-only content.

The Essence Festival of Culture decends upon New Orleans every 4th of July weekend. The tradition that started in 1995 as a one-time event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Essence magazine, publication geared toward Black woman, but it was such a hit that it called for an encore. Now, the event draws in half a million people annually.

