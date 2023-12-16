Pet 'Picture Day' photoshoot to collect supplies for Evanston Animal Shelter's Food Pantry

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- During December, David Sutton Studios, the fine art photo studio dedicated to portraits of pets and the people who love them, will host a Picture Day event to collect food and new or gently loved pet essentials at their Evanston studio. Donations will support Evanston Animal Shelter's community pantry.

Once called "The Doctor Doolittle of photographers" by the Chicago Tribune, David Sutton creates artistic, pet-centered images that express the essence of their personality and the companionship shared between pet and human. This partnership springs forward in connection with David Sutton's 30th anniversary of celebrating pet-loving families in art. Sutton's passion for the way pets support people through major life transitions inspired this charitable partnership. "With so much heartbreak in our world that we can do very little about, we often feel helpless. But we can prevent some heartbreak right here in our own community," says Sutton. "That's why I'm grateful for the Evanston Animal Shelter, where they turn heartbreaking beginnings into heartwarming endings every day. Pets help people heal."

The Evanston Animal Shelter operates both as an adoption center and pet food pantry. Its mission is to give companion animals the best chance at the life they deserve through rehabilitation, foster care, adoption, and community support that keeps pets with the people who love them. The shelter operates out of two temporary facilities while building a brand new facility, which will open in 2024. Currently, it has 36 cats and 16 dogs on site with 138 pets inside of its foster care community. The pantry is mostly visited by people experiencing long-term financial hardship and the majority of visitors are from Evanston, with small numbers coming from Skokie and the Rogers Park and Uptown neighborhoods in Chicago. Currently the pantry welcomes about 110 pet owners per month seeking support to feed, clothe and keep their animals happy and well.

How "Picture Day" Works:

Phone ahead to sign up for your mini-session at 847-679-8090. Each session can accommodate one person with one dog. Sessions will take place on Thursday, December 14th and Saturday, December 16th. Bring your donation of unopened food or gently used collars, harnesses, pet toys or blankets to David Sutton Studios (3417 Church St, Evanston) on the day of your session.

Each mini session includes a photographer curated, print-quality photo select, delivered electronically. These photos may be used for holiday cards and make perfect social media profile photos.

All donors will be entered to win $600 toward a full Sutton Studios portrait experience with David and his team. This highly personalized experience includes our discovery process, your full photo session and a cinematic design consultation.