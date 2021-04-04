Evanston renames Church Street in honor of historian Morris 'Dino' Robinson Jr.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The City of Evanston officially renamed a section of Church Street in honor of Morris "Dino" Robinson Jr. on Saturday.
Robinson attended the ceremony along with his wife, children and parents.
"I'm just honored to be a part of this vibrant historic community that has welcomed me with open arms, and shared with us and the board the personal stories, the lives and their legacies so that our future generations can learn from this," said Robinson.
Robinson is a historian and longtime Evanston resident dedicated to documenting, preserving and educating others about Black history on the North Shore.
"The fact that Dino has dedicated his life to capturing those life stories of Black resident along the North Shore, and many here in Evanston, really is something that everyone in this city and everyone, even in Chicag,o and this entire area will value the rest of their lives," said Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty.
It's quite the honor since Evanston aldermen only get to choose one street naming a year.
"He came here and he saw rich people and a rich history, and he thought it was worth archiving and making it his life's works at his own expense," Alderman Robin Rue Simmons.
Robinson also played a significant role in the Evanston Reparations effort.
"Dino singularly is responsible for the cornerstone of this work that has allowed us to progress in advance of this city and create sense of place for Black residents, a renewed pride and sense of community here in Evanston," said Simmons.
"I saw a rich vibrant culture that is far beyond domestics and servants. I saw entrepreneurs, I saw movers and shakers, I saw trending issues that come to the forefront where this community had took up the mantle and started working hard, even against all the odds that may have been against them all," said Robinson.
