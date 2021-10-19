Evanston announces COVID vaccine mandate for city workers to start in Nov.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Evanston announced its own COVID vaccine mandate Monday.The mandate applies to all city staff, including seasonal and part-time workers, contractors, volunteers and interns. All must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide weekly COVID-19 test results to the Health and Human Services Department.The city will allow exemptions for medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs.The city said more than 82% of city staff are already vaccinated against the virus. The mandate is meant to get that rate to as close to 1005 as possible for the wellbeing of both city employees and to the greater Evanston community.City workers must be in compliance with the mandate by November 15.