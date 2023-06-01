Evanston meeting to give update on reparations program Thursday

Evanston, Illinois will give an update on its reparations program at a meeting Thursday.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston will hold a meeting Thursday to discuss its ongoing reparations program.

The reparations program in Evanston has gained national attention.

The meeting will take place at the Morton Civic Center on Ridge to discuss it's ongoing program and give an update. During the meeting, people will also be able to give testimonials.

Ramona Burton was among 16 residents to get the first reparations from the city of Evanston, $25,000 each toward home improvements, a down payment or mortgage assistance.

The lifelong Evanstonian recalled racism in school and limited access to healthcare and housing.

"They were only allowing us to purchase homes in certain areas," Burton said.

The reparations program to repair housing discrimination in Evanston has had some challenges and changes.

The city is now allowing cash payouts and a real estate transfer tax is added to its revenue stream after the tax from cannabis sales were not enough.